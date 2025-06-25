Azerbaijan jacks up remittances to Israel amid their inflow decrease in 1Q2025
In Q1 2025, Azerbaijan’s remittances to Israel rose to $1.1 million, up 1.4 times from 2024. Remittances from Israel to Azerbaijan dropped 32.6 percent to $2.4 million. Overall, Azerbaijan’s outbound and inbound personal remittances fell by 14.3 and 22.1 percent, respectively.
