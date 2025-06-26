Azerbaijan’s bank assets grow by margin in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s banking sector assets grew by over 15 percent in the first five months of the year, reaching nearly 57 billion manat. During this period, the banks’ credit portfolio increased slightly, with business loans making up more than half of total lending.
