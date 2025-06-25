Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets service members receiving high military ranks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ On June 25, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense who were conferred the high military rank in accordance with the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 25, 2025, on conferring the high military rank of Major General to servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the relevant order of the Defense Minister, were read.

The Defense Minister presented the high military ranks to the servicemen, conveyed the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, wished them success in their future military service, and gave them instructions and recommendations.

The awarded officers expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the trust placed in them and assured that they will justify the trust.

