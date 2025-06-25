Kazakhstan’s Urikhtau field shows strong growth in oil and gas output in 5M2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

During a visit to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov led a meeting on Urikhtau Operating LLP's performance. The company surpassed its targets in the first five months of 2025, producing 38,200 tons of oil (9 percent above plan) and 32.1 million cubic meters of gas (42 percent above plan).

