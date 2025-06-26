Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 26 June 2025 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil records modest price increase

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. At Italy’s Port of Augusta, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.37, or 0.51%, compared to the previous level, reaching $72.49 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

According to the source, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $0.37, or 0.52%, to $71.17 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.50, or 0.89%, to $56.47 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea-produced Dated Brent crude increased by $0.11, or 0.16%, reaching $69.23 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

