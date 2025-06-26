Kazakhstan, Türkiye plan joint transport initiatives to boost Middle Corridor connectivity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. In Kazakhstan’s Astana, Maksat Kaliakparov, Acting Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, met with Enver Iskurt, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the negotiations, special attention was given to further developing cooperation in road, railway, maritime, and air transport, as well as implementing joint projects aimed at developing international transport corridors, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) initiative.

The parties also emphasized the need for a new agreement in the field of road transport, as the current agreement was signed in 1992.

"The new agreement should create conditions to remove existing barriers in road transport and allow for the unrestricted transportation of goods by road. The Kazakh side emphasized the importance of deepening the partnership with the Republic of Türkiye to expand Kazakhstan's transit potential and develop transport infrastructure," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Turkish side expressed interest in increasing the volume of bilateral and transit transport, as well as in the participation of Turkish companies in infrastructure projects on Kazakh territory.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue dialogue at the expert level to align specific areas of cooperation and prepare joint initiatives.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is a major multimodal transportation corridor that connects China with Europe, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It is often seen as an alternative to traditional maritime shipping routes, offering a faster and more direct route for goods to travel between Asia and Europe.