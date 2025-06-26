Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army departs for Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. A delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has departed for Istanbul at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak, Trend reports.

According to the visit program, the Azerbaijani delegation is scheduled to first observe the “Defender of Peace – 2025” international exercise in Istanbul, and then participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “Anatolian Eagle – 2025” international exercise in Konya.

It should be noted that within the framework of the visit, a meeting is also planned between Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler.