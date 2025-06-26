No uranium taken from Iran's nuclear facilities before US strikes - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran did not remove enriched uranium from its nuclear facilities before the US airstrikes, US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social, Trend reports.

He said the cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts.

"Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" Tramp wrote.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.