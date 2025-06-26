IV Agro-Industrial Forum of Turkic-Speaking States held in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The IV Agro-Industrial Forum of Turkic-Speaking States was held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyz Republic). The event was organized within the framework of the 4th Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The forum was attended by representatives of governments of member and observer countries of the organization, representatives of government agencies and companies specializing in the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev noted that agriculture plays an important role in ensuring food security, protecting soil, water resources and biodiversity, as well as adapting to climate change. He stressed that there is great potential for increasing trade turnover in the agricultural sector between the UTC countries.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov informed the participants of the event about the reforms carried out in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan and future goals. The Minister, who drew attention to the fact that the agricultural sector in the country is exempt from all taxes, except for land tax, noted that Azerbaijan has powerful mechanisms of state support in the form of subsidies, loans and benefits for the development of agriculture. The forum participants were informed that, thanks to the implementation of large transnational transport projects, Azerbaijan has become an important transit and logistics center in the Eurasian region.

Minister Majnun Mamedov emphasized that business entities in the amalgamated territorial communities should continue to expand their export geography using infrastructure projects and a favorable investment climate: "Our main goal is to continuously increase the economic power of our countries and ensure food security based on the principle of public-private partnership."

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Kakhramon Yuldashev, Deputy Secretary General of the UTG Merey Mukazhan and Secretary General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkey Adem Kula presented information on the current situation in the agricultural sector and the agricultural potential of the organization's member countries.

The IV Agro-Industrial Forum of the Turkic States continued its work with panel sessions. Representatives of government and business structures participating in the panel sessions provided the participants of the event with detailed information on the economic and agricultural potential of the amalgamated territorial communities, investment opportunities, ongoing reforms and existing transport infrastructure projects.

The panel session on "Agricultural Production and Trade: From Barriers to Business" discussed opportunities for cooperation in agricultural production, exports and innovative approaches. The panel session on "Livestock Development and Protection of Genetic Heritage" featured reports from specialists in agricultural biotechnology, selection and protection of rare animal breeds. The forum participants also discussed issues of water resource management in the Turkic world and the importance of efficient use of water resources for agriculture.

Then, within the framework of the IV Agro-Industrial Forum of Turkic-Speaking States, bilateral meetings of representatives of companies specializing in the agricultural sector from member countries of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States were held.