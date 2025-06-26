Iran gauges export of non-oil products through its Qom Province customs

Qom Province in central Iran exported about 45,000 tons of non-oil products worth $51 million in the first three months of the current Iranian year. Despite Israeli military air strikes on Iran, there were no issues with exports through Qom customs. Customs officials worked to speed up product releases, supporting the province’s active industrial sector and its international market presence.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register