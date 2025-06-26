Tajikistan shares number of social, industrial facilities to be constructed in Vanj district

Tajikistan is actively preparing for its upcoming Independence Day anniversary by completing numerous social and industrial development projects in the Vanj district. President Emomali Rahmon emphasized ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure, boost agricultural production, and improve education and healthcare services. He also called for continued investment and community engagement to support sustainable growth and social solidarity in the region.

