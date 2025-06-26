Tajikistan shares number of social, industrial facilities to be constructed in Vanj district
Tajikistan is actively preparing for its upcoming Independence Day anniversary by completing numerous social and industrial development projects in the Vanj district. President Emomali Rahmon emphasized ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure, boost agricultural production, and improve education and healthcare services. He also called for continued investment and community engagement to support sustainable growth and social solidarity in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy