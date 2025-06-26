TUBACEX plans Central Asia’s first stainless steel pipe plant in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Government
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Anton Azlor, Vice President of the Spanish company TUBACEX GROUP, to discuss prospects for investment projects in the industrial sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy