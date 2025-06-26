Azerbaijan recaps spending on oil exports to Türkiye in 5M2025

Azerbaijan exported 34,800 tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $16.9 million to Turkey in the first five months of 2025. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period last year. Overall, Azerbaijan’s exports of crude oil and products to 17 countries showed a slight increase in volume but a decrease in value.

