Azerbaijan recaps spending on oil exports to Türkiye in 5M2025
Azerbaijan exported 34,800 tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $16.9 million to Turkey in the first five months of 2025. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period last year. Overall, Azerbaijan’s exports of crude oil and products to 17 countries showed a slight increase in volume but a decrease in value.
