Azerbaijan cranks up volume of Real-Time Settlement System transactions in May 2025
In May 2025, Azerbaijan’s Real-Time Interbank National Settlement System (AZIPS) processed 55.4 billion manat (approx. $32.7 billion), up 18.9 percent from May 2024. The number of transactions rose 14.1 percent to 222,100. This reflects growing financial activity and system efficiency.
