Kazakhstan reveals volume of funding for Zhezkazgan’s heating system modernization

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh government has allocated over 2.8 billion tenge ($5.32 million) for the reconstruction and modernization of Zhezkazgan's heat supply networks. With 56.6 percent of the city's 388 km network in poor condition, the project aims to reduce resource losses and improve heating for over 98,000 residents.

