Kazakhstan reveals volume of funding for Zhezkazgan’s heating system modernization
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Kazakh government has allocated over 2.8 billion tenge ($5.32 million) for the reconstruction and modernization of Zhezkazgan's heat supply networks. With 56.6 percent of the city's 388 km network in poor condition, the project aims to reduce resource losses and improve heating for over 98,000 residents.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy