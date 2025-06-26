Kazakhstan sees robust growth in vehicle sales in May 2025
In May 2025, Kazakhstan's automotive market saw significant growth, with 19,377 vehicles sold, a 51.4 percent increase compared to May 2024. Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles accounted for 18,576 units, while trucks and buses made up 801 units.
