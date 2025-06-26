Attendee of 3rd Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth Summer Camp wins int'l award in Paris, France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Azerbaijani flute player Agharahim Guliyev won a top award at the international online music competition held in Paris, France, hitting all the right notes and making waves in the music world, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

He was awarded the Star Grand Prize at the Gabriel Fauré World Music Competition.

This annual competition gathers a who's who of professional and talented musicians from across the globe, shining a spotlight on their creative prowess and giving them their due.

Guliyev's performance at this year's competition was highly appreciated by the jury. Both technical mastery and emotional depth were particularly emphasized in his performance.

The musician participated in the 3rd Diaspora Youth Summer Camp held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, in August 2022, jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Additionally, he took part in a visit to Shusha, Azerbaijan, organized by the committee.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel