Armenia denies deadlock in reconciliation talks with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The negotiations on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan haven't reached a deadlock and the dialogue continues, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"I would not assess this process as deadlocked, because for such an assessment there should be a situation where there is no discussion, while discussions are ongoing," he stressed.

The deputy minister expressed hope that representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in the near future to discuss a peace agreement.

