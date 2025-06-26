Zangezur corridor key to ending Armenia’s isolation - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, has called on Armenia to implement the terms of the 2020 ceasefire agreement, specifically those relating to the Zangezur corridor, Trend reports.

Speaking to El Mundo, Amirbayov emphasized that Armenia’s adherence to the agreement is essential for regional connectivity and economic integration.

“What we want from Armenia is for it to implement the [ceasefire] commitments it already undertook on this matter in 2020,” Amirbayov said. He noted that one of the key provisions of the agreement is the establishment of unimpeded access between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the Zangezur corridor.

“Unimpeded access means that there should be nothing blocking transit along those 43 kilometers of the Zangezur corridor, from one part of Azerbaijan to another,” he explained.

Amirbayov argued that Armenia’s current geopolitical isolation should incentivize compliance with the agreement. “Armenia is currently in complete isolation. All critical infrastructure—oil pipelines, railways—bypasses Armenia,” he said. “Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan are closed. It only has open borders with Iran and Georgia.”

He emphasized that by fulfilling its obligations, Armenia could unlock new opportunities for economic cooperation and regional connectivity. “Armenia can put an end to its isolation in the region. If it honors the agreements, it can become a transit country for all flows of goods and routes moving from east to west and west to east,” Amirbayov concluded.