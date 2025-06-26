President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. At the invitation of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying a working visit to Minsk on June 26–27, Trend reports.

During the visit, President Mirziyoyev will take part in the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in his capacity as the head of an observer state.

The summit agenda includes discussions on the further expansion of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. Participants are expected to review key priorities for deepening practical collaboration across a range of sectors.

Uzbekistan has held observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union since 2020 and has actively engaged in initiatives aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and regional connectivity. The summit provides a platform for high-level dialogue between member states and observer nations on current challenges and opportunities in the region.