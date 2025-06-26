Chinese companies set sights on building wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with China, from technology transfer to joint projects, and from scientific research cooperation to human capital development, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers’ Meeting and at the forum titled “Industrial Innovation as a Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development” held in Ningbo, China.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a dialogue partner, attaches special importance to deepening cooperation with the SCO, and that the active participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the organization's summit meetings in recent years and the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership with China within the framework of this platform demonstrate the importance of this cooperation.

It was noted that the Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in Beijing in April of this year was not only a new stage in Azerbaijan-China relations but also gave impetus to the strengthening of cooperation with the organization.

This platform made it crystal clear that the countries have a whole bag of advantages up their sleeves, such as fossil resources, renewable energy potential, infrastructure, and technological capabilities, complement each other and create a favorable basis for multilateral energy cooperation and a fair energy transition, and that China, in particular, has made a significant contribution to this process through the application of advanced technologies and innovations.

The green energy projects implemented jointly with China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in the energy partnership of Azerbaijan with the SCO countries were discussed.

It was pointed out that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with China from technology transfer to joint projects, from scientific and research cooperation to human capital development.

It was mentioned that the sincere friendly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President of China Xi Jinping and the elevation of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership provide a strong impetus for the rapid development of the green energy agenda.

It was noted that enterprises from China are presently integral to the execution of Azerbaijan's green energy framework, functioning as both contractors and investors. The strategy entails a phased development of wind and solar power installations, aggregating a capacity of approximately 2.3 GW in collaboration with these entities, alongside the advancement of wind energy initiatives targeting a capacity of around two GW in the Caspian Sea.

