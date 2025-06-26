Azerbaijan reports growth in local non-life insurance over 5M2025

Non-life insurance collections in Azerbaijan reached 177.6 million manat ($104.5 million) from January to May 2025. This is a 7.6 percent increase, or 12.6 million manat ($7.4 million), compared to the same period in 2024. Non-life insurance payouts also rose 5.6 percent to 54.3 million manat ($32 million) during this time.

