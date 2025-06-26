Azerbaijani diaspora attends debut Intercultural Youth Camp in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The first Intercultural Youth Camp was held on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the organization of the "Birlik" Public Union of Azerbaijanis of Kyrgyzstan, a source in the committee told Trend.

The camp was convened with delegates from both nations, encompassing constituents of the People's Assembly of Kyrgyzstan.



The primary objective of this camp was to facilitate an immersive exploration of the historical narratives, linguistic frameworks, and cultural paradigms of the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz populations. The initiative aimed to enhance intercultural synergy through dynamic engagement methodologies and establish a foundational platform for collaborative ventures within a polyglot, innovative ecosystem.



The camp augmented linguistic engagement modalities in Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani, and Russian vernaculars.



The stakeholders engaged in collaborative creative endeavors across a spectrum of disciplines, encompassing traditional folk choreography and musical expressions to avant-garde artistic initiatives.The program of the event included a visit to the "Rukh-Ordo" complex, evenings around a bonfire, dance competitions, and walks along the lakeshore.

"We witnessed the great interest of young people in each other's culture and their sincere desire for communication. Such enthusiastic participation of young people confirms the need for such projects to strengthen interethnic harmony and develop humanitarian relations," said Khansivar Bakhshaliyev, head of the "Birlik" Public Union.

He also thanked the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, the National Commission for the State Language and Language Policy, and the People's Assembly of Kyrgyzstan for their support in organizing the event.

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Marat Tagayev, Chairman of the National Commission for the State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliyev, and Head of the Department of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Ali Baytalov delivered speeches at the panel meeting.

This initiative, executed along the banks of Issyk-Kul, has established a robust framework for forthcoming convenings, innovative collaboration, and enduring partnerships among the emerging cohort of the two nations.



The coordinators articulated their aspiration that this initiative will evolve into a customary practice and will be executed on an expanded magnitude in the forthcoming year.

The event culminated with the presentation of the participants with a Certificate of Appreciation.

