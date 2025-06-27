World Bank provides financing to expand early education in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank has approved additional funding to expand its Learning for the Future project in Kyrgyzstan, aimed at improving early childhood education and increasing women’s economic participation. The project, launched in 2020, focuses on enhancing school readiness and teacher effectiveness.
