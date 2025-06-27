Azerbaijan records surge in transactions via Instant Payment System in May 2025

In May 2025, Azerbaijan’s Instant Payment System processed transactions worth 163 million manat ($96.1 million), nearly doubling the volume from May 2024. The number of transactions surged 3.8 times to 245,000. However, the average transaction amount dropped by 85.7 percent to 700 manat ($412).

