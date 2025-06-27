Azerbaijan records surge in transactions via Instant Payment System in May 2025
In May 2025, Azerbaijan’s Instant Payment System processed transactions worth 163 million manat ($96.1 million), nearly doubling the volume from May 2024. The number of transactions surged 3.8 times to 245,000. However, the average transaction amount dropped by 85.7 percent to 700 manat ($412).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy