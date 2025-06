BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Police officers arrived at the scene after an explosion at a pyrotechnics warehouse at the J. Jabbarli film studio in the Yasamal district of Baku, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Security measures are currently being taken.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among citizens, the territory is under the control of police officers. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire.