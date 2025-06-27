U.S. and Israeli actions threaten global nuclear oversight - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The President of Iran has condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them a serious breach of international law, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, "which are under full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), represent a flagrant violation of international law and cause irreparable harm to the nuclear non-proliferation regime—particularly troubling given that one of the aggressors is a permanent member of the UN Security Council".

He also pointed to what he described as "a series of illegal and criminal acts" carried out during the attacks, targeting Iranian military personnel outside their official posts, as well as university professors and civilians.

"Many civilians were killed or injured in strikes on residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, and medical centers," Pezeshkian added.