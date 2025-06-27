Turkmen delegation visits Germany to boost green energy ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 27. A Turkmen delegation is currently on a working visit to Germany to enhance bilateral cooperation on green development and sustainable energy, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The visit, which runs from June 23 to 28, is organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) as part of the EU-funded project “European Union for Green Development of Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Action on Climate Change for 2024–2028.” The delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy, and the State Energy Institute.

The visit builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 14, 2024, between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmengas,” and GIZ. It aims to strengthen scientific and academic cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate policy.

The delegation has already held meetings with officials from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office and Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to discuss sustainable energy strategies, decarbonization, and innovation in the energy sector.

Talks were also held with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Space regarding research funding, higher education policies, and academic exchanges, particularly in the renewable energy field. Discussions are underway with Clausthal University of Technology and Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg to formalize cooperation through future memorandums.