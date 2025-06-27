Kazakhstan to host next official EAEU Summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the next official summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This move coincides with Kazakhstan assuming the role of the union's chair, following an informal meeting to be hosted by Russia in December 2025.

“As is tradition, we’ll gather in St. Petersburg in December for the informal EAEU summit. In 2026, the chairmanship will pass to our friends in Kazakhstan, and the next official EAEU summit will be held in Astana,” he said.