Kazakhstan reports sharp growth in Middle Corridor traffic

Photo: World Bank

The volume of cargo transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, increased in 2024. As part of ongoing efforts to expand transport infrastructure and support growing demand along the Middle Corridor, three new airport terminals were launched in 2024 in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent.

