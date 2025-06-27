Iranian side is fully confident that Azerbaijani territory will never be used against Iran - ambassador

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 June 2025 15:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.​ Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on friendship, neighborliness, and brotherhood, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, said this while presenting his credentials to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Iran highly values Azerbaijan’s principled and firm position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel and expressed gratitude for this stance.

The ambassador also stated that the Iranian side is fully confident that Azerbaijani territory will never be used against Iran and that the Azerbaijani state will never allow such a scenario.

