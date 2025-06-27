COP29 negotiator engages global partners at 62nd UNFCCC subsidiary bodies session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.​ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev led the country’s negotiations team to the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), participating in key discussions and side events, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the session, Rafiyev held bilateral meetings with delegations from Türkiye, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, and China, and gave interviews to several major international media outlets.

When initial talks over the session’s agenda failed to produce a consensus, Azerbaijan mediated intensively between the parties. As a result, the agenda was adopted — a move publicly acknowledged and appreciated by the chairs of the Subsidiary Bodies and several participating delegations.

Negotiators also agreed to use draft documents prepared by the Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency as the basis for future work on key themes of COP30. These drafts informed elements of the final decisions adopted at SB62.

Throughout the session, Azerbaijan organized events promoting the outcomes of COP29 and its continued initiatives. These included presentations on the Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, Investment and Trade (BICFIT), the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub, and the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform.

SB62 also hosted two high-level hearings with state and non-state actors on the “Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T” and convened a conference titled “From Baku to Belém: Driving Adaptation Ambition from Negotiations to Action,” both held under the joint mandate granted to Azerbaijan and Brazil at COP29.

The Azerbaijani delegation also opened several agenda-mandated events, highlighting COP29's historic legacy and its impact on advancing global climate action, especially for the most vulnerable states.

