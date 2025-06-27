Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation discussed in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev observed the “Defender of Peace – 2025” international exercise held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to Türkiye.

Then the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army arrived in Konya and took part in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “Anatolian Eagle – 2025” international exercise.

The guests were provided with detailed information about exercise's planning process, scenario, objectives, and the sequence of task execution.

"Anatolian Eagle – 2025" exercise involves a group of pilots, technical personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak, and the Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Erhan Afyoncu.

During the meetings, the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on mutual trust, and support, were discussed. It was noted that the strategic alliance is built on friendly and fraternal relations.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state and expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, military educational and other fields, and discussed other issues of mutual interest.