Uzbekistan and Japan discuss cooperation in private sector development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Shokhrukh Gulamov and a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Yasuyo Okumoto, Senior Director of the Private Sector Development Group at the Economic Development Department, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The parties discussed the current status and key priorities of bilateral cooperation in the areas of private sector development, human capital enhancement, and support for joint initiatives.

The significant contribution of the Uzbekistan-Japan Center (UJC) was emphasized, particularly in workforce training, the organization of business courses, cultural and educational exchange, and the promotion of entrepreneurial skills among youth. The parties also explored avenues for further strengthening the UJC, including the modernization of its training infrastructure and the development of new joint programs.

Following the talks, a Protocol was signed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan concerning Japanese technical cooperation within the framework of the project "Capacity Development of Entrepreneurs and Establishment of Business Linkages through the Uzbekistan-Japan Center for Human Resource Development (Phase 3)."