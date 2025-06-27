New “Green Corridor” streamlines Lithuania’s defense projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense has introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at accelerating the growth of the defense and security industry, Trend reports.

These measures are designed to attract significant investment, streamline the establishment of new defense companies, and expedite execution of nationally critical strategic projects.

The goal is for Lithuania to emerge as a trusted defense production center and a key link in Europe’s security supply chains.

“To build a robust defense industry, we must eliminate outdated bureaucratic obstacles,” stated Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė. “In peacetime, our procedures simply don’t match today’s security realities. We need fast, transparent processes that encourage investment and readiness. That’s why Lithuania is introducing a standardized model that could serve as a regional example.”

Under the proposed reforms, projects designated with the “Defense and Security Products Manufacturing Development” status—those committed to supplying NATO, EU, or Ukraine, and expanding manufacturing capabilities in Lithuania—will benefit from streamlined administrative processes.

Key Incentives Include:

Simplified land development: Current procedures lasting approximately 36 months will be reduced to 6–15 months.

Waived construction permits: Only a public notification is required to begin construction, reducing timelines to about 2 months.



Faster infrastructure permissions: Easier approvals for installing and operating radio-frequency jamming and interception devices.

Exemptions from land-use planning documents for qualified projects, allowing for faster development with simplified project plans.

“These defense industry projects will travel through a ‘green corridor’ — free from delays. Working with other ministries, we’ve removed barriers in land allocation, construction permissions, and zoning, giving investors clarity and incentives,” explained Deputy Minister Loreta Maskaliovienė.

The legislative package proposes amendments affecting key laws, including:

The Defence and Security Industry Act

Investment, Construction, Land, Territorial Planning, Electronic Communications acts

The Administrative Offences Code

These reforms aim to provide a more agile, transparent, and secure environment for national and allied defense product manufacturing.