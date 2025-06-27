TotalEnergies expands Suriname portfolio with Block 53 acquisition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire a 25% interest in offshore Suriname’s Block 53 from Moeve (formerly CEPSA), Trend reports.

The acquisition adds TotalEnergies as a partner alongside APA (45%, operator) and Petronas (30%) in the license.

Block 53 is located directly east of Block 58, where TotalEnergies holds a 40% stake and operates the GranMorgu development. The partners announced the Final Investment Decision for GranMorgu in October 2024. Block 53 includes the Baja-1 discovery, situated near the border with Block 58.

“This acquisition adds new resources to our low-cost, low-emission GranMorgu project,” said Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “It demonstrates how we plan to leverage GranMorgu’s infrastructure to profitably develop additional resources and extend production, strengthening our position offshore Suriname.”