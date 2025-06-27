Authorities launch investigation into explosion at film studio in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The fire caused by an explosion at a building storing pyrotechnic materials used for film production at the Jafar Jabbarly “Azerbaijanfilm” studio was quickly contained, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Trend.

According to the ministry, the explosion destroyed the structure of a one-story building with a total area of 200 square meters.

Firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to other pyrotechnic materials stored in wooden boxes, three propane cylinders, and nearby buildings.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.