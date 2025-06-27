Bank agency network expands in Turkmenistan’s provinces
Photo: Central Bank of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan recorded 23 operating bank agencies as of June 1, 2025, with the highest concentration in Lebap province, according to official data. The expansion supports improved regional access to financial services.
