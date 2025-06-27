Russia points to contradictions between Armenia's rapprochement with EU and EAEU rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Russia is preparing an official letter to the Armenian government indicating the contradiction between the norms adopted as part of rapprochement with the European Union and the obligations within the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, Trend reports.

He specified that the document would be sent to his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russia believes that some of Armenia's actions, in particular regulations simplifying the rules for certifying products from countries outside the EAEU, contradict the union's uniform requirements.

"We will consider the issue of applying appropriate measures," Overchuk emphasized, explaining that provisions are appearing in Armenia's legal framework that could lead to products that do not meet its standards entering the EAEU domestic market. This issue is being submitted to the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission for consideration.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also recalled that the Armenian parliament had adopted a law declaring the country's desire to join the European Union. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Armenia in this direction. Of course, we will always respect the choice of the Armenian people, but, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed, simultaneous membership in the EAEU and the EU is impossible," Overchuk said.