Azerbaijan refutes claims of its territory being used against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. We categorically reject baseless and provocative claims voiced by Mehdi Sobhani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia on alleged use of the territory of Azerbaijan against Iran, namely the incursion of Israeli drones from Azerbaijan, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.



“These claims undermine the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran that is based on mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and non-interference in the domestic affairs.



Against the backdrop of well-explained position by the President of Azerbaijan during the recent phone-call with the Iranian President, as well as by the Minister of Foreign Affairs during his phone-call with his counterpart, we consider the claims of the Iranian Ambassador as an open provocation.



The Republic of Azerbaijan categorically refutes allegations that its airspace or territory was used by any state to conduct military operations against the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran or any other country. Such claims are baseless and lack any credible evidence,” the statement reads.