Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cooperation in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. During the working visit of the delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov to Italy, the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the relevant field was discussed, Trend reports.

During the visit Mammadov met with the President of the Federation of Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma) Mariateresa Maschio.

Mammadov provided detailed information on the work carried out in the direction of developing the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. Noting that the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is exempt from all taxes, except for land, the Minister noted that the country has strong mechanisms of state support in the form of subsidies, loans and benefits for the development of agriculture. At the meeting, the issue of holding a presentation of modern agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan by Italian supplier companies was discussed.

President of FederUnacoma Mariateresa Maschio, in turn, provided detailed information on the activities of the organization she represents. She noted that the Federation unites companies producing modern agricultural machinery and equipment. She emphasized the interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector.

The meeting also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, especially the renewal of Azerbaijan's agricultural machinery fleet and increasing the level of mechanization, prospects for creating an Italian Agricultural Machinery Center in Azerbaijan, the possibility of implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting resource-saving technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.