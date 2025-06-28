Uzbekistan reveals updated trade data highlighting key import partners
Uzbekistan has seen a steady rise in imports during the first five months of 2025, with goods and services flowing in from 158 countries. Key partners like China, Russia, and Kazakhstan continue to dominate trade, highlighting the nation’s growing economic integration and increasing domestic demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy