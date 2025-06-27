Azerbaijani volleyball players successfully perform in Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani volleyball players successfully performed and reached the quarterfinals of the East European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Beach Volleyball Championship, which is taking place in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by two pairs of girls and two pairs of boys at the tournament that started today. In the boys' competition, the pair of Ibrahim Mamedov and Muhammad Aslanli defeated the Armenian team with a score of 2:0 and secured a ticket to the quarterfinals.

The pair of Khadija Hadizade and Jamila Bashirova also advanced to the next stage, defeating the representatives of Georgia with a score of 2:1.

The competition will end on June 29. The teams that take the first three places will receive a ticket to the European Championship.