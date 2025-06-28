Azerbaijan multiplies production of laptops and desktop computers in 5M2025

Azerbaijan produced 1,427 laptops from January to May 2025, marking a 61.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Desktop computer production also rose sharply, reaching 1,695 units—2.6 times more than in early 2024. In the first five months of 2024, the country produced 883 laptops and 658 desktop computers.

