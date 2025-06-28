Azerbaijan's ethyl alcohol output snowballs in 5M2025

Between January and May 2025, Azerbaijan produced 59,300 decaliters of ethyl alcohol, a 4.1-fold increase compared to 14,400 decaliters in the same period of 2024. By June 1, the country’s stock of finished ethyl alcohol had reached 74,200 tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register