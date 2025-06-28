Azerbaijan's ethyl alcohol output snowballs in 5M2025
Between January and May 2025, Azerbaijan produced 59,300 decaliters of ethyl alcohol, a 4.1-fold increase compared to 14,400 decaliters in the same period of 2024. By June 1, the country’s stock of finished ethyl alcohol had reached 74,200 tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy