Warsaw meeting advances key agreements for Middle Corridor’s dev’t

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. On June 26-27, 2025, an offsite meeting of the Working Group on the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was held in Warsaw, Poland.

The meeting summarized the results of work carried out over the first five months of 2025 and addressed key issues concerning the further development of the route, Trend reports citing the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route"​ (TITR).

“Following the discussions, participants reviewed and agreed upon draft key agreements aimed at deepening cooperation within the TITR framework. Particular attention was given to measures for the digitalization of logistics processes, ensuring stable navigation in the Caspian Sea, and increasing container transportation,” reads the message.

Reportedly, the meeting in Warsaw reaffirmed the shared commitment of participating countries to strengthening partnerships, developing transport infrastructure, and enhancing the efficiency of shipments along the Trans-Caspian route.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.