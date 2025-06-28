Itochu strategizing to amplify its capital allocation in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Turkmenistan and Japan are gearing up to join forces, setting the stage for a fruitful partnership by diving into fresh sectors and investment avenues, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Hiroyuki Tsubai, Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee on Economic Cooperation, to discuss prospects for deeper partnership.

The Japanese business representative pointed out that Japanese companies are all ears about the golden opportunities in Turkmenistan’s investment landscape and the ripe conditions for fruitful collaboration.



President Berdimuhamedov underscored the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two nations, reminiscing about his trip to Japan in April, where pivotal agreements were struck.

Tsubai indicated that strategic endeavors are currently in progress to operationalize the initiatives articulated by the Turkmen president during a recent symposium with Japanese corporate executives.



The parties conducted a comprehensive assessment of current initiatives and underscored the pivotal contributions of Japanese enterprises within the gas and chemical sectors of Turkmenistan, concurrently pinpointing avenues for expanding collaborative efforts into novel domains.

Itochu Corporation operates as a prominent entity within the Japanese corporate landscape, strategically headquartered in the Umeda district of Kita-ku, Osaka, as well as in the Aoyama area of Minato, Tokyo. This entity stands as a preeminent Japanese sogo shosha, characterized by its robust textile sector and its adept operational maneuvers within the Chinese market landscape. Itochu secured the 72nd position on the 2020 Fortune Global 500 roster, boasting an impressive annual trading revenue of US$100 billion.

