First joint shipment of Azeri Light crude arrives at Omišalj port under MOL-MVM deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The first joint shipment of Azerbaijani crude oil has arrived at the port of Omišalj on the Adriatic coast as a result of the cooperation between MVM Group and MOL Group, Trend reports via the MOL Group.

The tanker delivered 92,000 tonnes of Azeri Light crude oil from the Caspian region, having departed from the Ceyhan terminal in Türkiye. The cooperation between the two companies and the Azerbaijani crude that has just arrived will make supply to the region more flexible and secure, while also supporting crude diversification objectives.

The arrival of the tanker carrying more than 92,000 tonnes of crude oil marks a tangible milestone in the implementation of the commercial agreement announced in May, aimed at further diversifying the region’s energy supply. Through the cooperation, MOL could increase the volume of alternative crude oil processed in its refineries by up to 160,000 tonnes per year.

As part of the cooperation, MOL and MVM jointly provide the transport of crude oil from the Caspian region, leveraging MVM’s condensate trading opportunities originating from its stake in the Shah Deniz field, as well as MOL’s logistics and refining capacities.

„Strengthening domestic supply security is one of the key objectives of MVM Group’s strategy, so it is a significant and welcome milestone for us that, within the framework of the commercial agreement concluded with MOL Group, the arrival of the first joint shipment allows MVM to contribute to this goal through its share of condensate produced in the Shah Deniz offshore gas field. The smooth management of the first joint logistics and commercial process is a credit to both participants and lays the foundation for a predictable cooperation model,” said Réka Martini, Director of Strategy and Transactions at MVM Group.

Through the cooperation of the two companies, this is the first shipment to arrive in the region that is not only based on MOL’s own sources but also includes volumes marketed by MVM. Further shipments are expected in the coming months, with the goal of establishing a regular, predictable supply chain between the Caspian region and Central Europe.