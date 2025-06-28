Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 28

Economy Materials 28 June 2025 11:10 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 14 currencies increased, while 31 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 612,802 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 718,440 rials. On June 26, the euro was priced at 714,643 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 28

Rial on June 26

1 US dollar

USD

612,802

615,072

1 British pound

GBP

840,687

837,919

1 Swiss franc

CHF

767,072

763,367

1 Swedish króna

SEK

64,631

64,643

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

60,819

60,577

1 Danish krone

DKK

96,303

95,791

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,170

7,146

1 UAE Dirham

AED

166,862

167,480

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,003,627

2,011,449

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

216,067

216,438

100 Japanese yen

JPY

423,413

422,477

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

78,064

78,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,592,267

1,598,010

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

448,463

447,297

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

371,425

370,181

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,392

34,592

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,364

15,477

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,799

7,838

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

168,352

168,976

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,822

46,993

1 Syrian pound

SYP

47

47

1 Australian dollar

AUD

400,411

399,234

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

163,424

164,019

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,629,793

1,635,830

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

480,424

480,319

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

501,161

503,007

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,432

20,499

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

292

293

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

447,934

446,423

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

113,209

113,477

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

85,441

85,706

100 Thai baht

THB

1,880,540

1,885,299

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

144,961

145,122

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

450,342

451,630

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

864,319

867,520

1 euro

EUR

718,440

714,643

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

117,784

118,604

1 Georgian lari

GEL

225,079

225,901

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,754

37,701

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,730

8,705

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

187,110

187,813

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

360,472

361,804

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,082,914

1,083,954

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,178

62,189

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

175,170

175,774

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,756

5,840

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,963 rials and $1 costs 712,192 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,220 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,793 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 977,000–980,000 rials.

