Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 14 currencies increased, while 31 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 612,802 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 718,440 rials. On June 26, the euro was priced at 714,643 rials.

Currency Rial on June 28 Rial on June 26 1 US dollar USD 612,802 615,072 1 British pound GBP 840,687 837,919 1 Swiss franc CHF 767,072 763,367 1 Swedish króna SEK 64,631 64,643 1 Norwegian krone NOK 60,819 60,577 1 Danish krone DKK 96,303 95,791 1 Indian rupee INR 7,170 7,146 1 UAE Dirham AED 166,862 167,480 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,003,627 2,011,449 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 216,067 216,438 100 Japanese yen JPY 423,413 422,477 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 78,064 78,355 1 Omani rial OMR 1,592,267 1,598,010 1 Canadian dollar CAD 448,463 447,297 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 371,425 370,181 1 South African rand ZAR 34,392 34,592 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,364 15,477 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,799 7,838 1 Qatari riyal QAR 168,352 168,976 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,822 46,993 1 Syrian pound SYP 47 47 1 Australian dollar AUD 400,411 399,234 1 Saudi riyal SAR 163,424 164,019 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,629,793 1,635,830 1 Singapore dollar SGD 480,424 480,319 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 501,161 503,007 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,432 20,499 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 292 293 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 447,934 446,423 1 Libyan dinar LYD 113,209 113,477 1 Chinese yuan CNY 85,441 85,706 100 Thai baht THB 1,880,540 1,885,299 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 144,961 145,122 1,000 South Korean won KRW 450,342 451,630 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 864,319 867,520 1 euro EUR 718,440 714,643 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 117,784 118,604 1 Georgian lari GEL 225,079 225,901 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,754 37,701 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,730 8,705 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 187,110 187,813 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 360,472 361,804 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,082,914 1,083,954 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,178 62,189 1 Turkmen manat TMT 175,170 175,774 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,756 5,840

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,963 rials and $1 costs 712,192 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,220 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,793 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 977,000–980,000 rials.

