Baku calls in Russian envoy after attacks on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. On June 28, 2025, Pyotr Volokovikh, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Baku, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, following the attacks against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has strongly protested to the Russian side over the raids conducted on June 27, 2025, by Russian security forces at the homes of Azerbaijanis, which led to the brutal killing of two of them, serious injuries to several others, and the detention of nine people.

"We have conveyed our expectation that a thorough investigation will be carried out and that all those responsible for the violence will be promptly held accountable," the Azerbaijani MFA said.